MYSTIC — An ice sculpture carving contest, a costume contest and a scavenger hunt are just a few of the wintertime events scheduled for next weekend at Ice in the Village, set to take place at Olde Mistick Village the weekend of Feb. 10-12.
Described as "wildly popular" by organizers, Ice in the Village will transform the village into a winter wonderland with ice sculptures on display throughout starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday until 8 p.m.
“Families are looking for opportunities to get out and enjoy themselves,” said Chris Regan, property manager of Olde Mistick Village. “We are looking to create a weekend experience for family members of all ages to enjoy.”
The Ice in the Village costume contest will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Children and families can enter throughout the weekend by sharing their costumed photos using the hashtag #IceInTheVillage. Winners for the costume contest will be announced on Sunday night, with trophy prizes for the top three princesses and pirates generously provided by Make Your Mark Customs.
"A tasty award will also be given to the top three pooches, too!" Regan said in an email.
Strollers will be invited to watch the live ice sculpture carving demonstration on Saturday at the gazebo then join the scavenger hunt throughout the village, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with a chance to win "exciting prizes."
"As always, pets are welcome at Olde Mistick Village, and we encourage guests to share photos of their experience on social media with the hashtag #IceInTheVillage," Regan said.
Ice sculptures will be on display Friday, Feb. 10, from 5-8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The scavenger hunt and costume contest will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
