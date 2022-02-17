MYSTIC — The Ice Festival at Mystic Seaport Museum returns this weekend for three days of frosty fun across the museum grounds.
The festival, a popular holiday weekend event, which has been on hold during the pandemic, will feature everything from winter-themed talks and films, ice sculptures, kids' crafts and games, a scavenger hunt, horse-and-carriage rides, firepits for marshmallow roasting, working dog demonstrations with "friendly working dogs," a live music concert and boat rides — weather permitting, that is.
Museum guests are invited to "shake off that cabin fever" by "bundling up to celebrate the great outdoors in New England."
Guests can also step into a life-sized snow globe in the Treworgy Planetarium, then warm up next to a fire to roast marshmallows, grab some sweet treats and hot cocoa from one of the museum's cafés, or check out the galleries.
The Fire Fighter, a fireboat from the Fire Department of New York — one of the heroes of 9/11 — will be open and available for boarding, and the "Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage ‘Round the World" exhibition will also be open.
– Nancy Burns-Fusaro
