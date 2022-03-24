WESTERLY — Paul Rudnick’s dramatic comedy "I Hate Hamlet" kicks off the Granite Theatre's new season Friday and a brand new era under the direction of recently appointed Artistic Director Erin Sousa-Stanley.
"This laugh-out-loud comedy about fame, love and duty is sure to please our Granite audiences and leave them wanting more," Sousa-Stanley said in a statement.
The play centers around Andrew Rally, a young actor who is about to start rehearsals to play Hamlet — and he is terrified. Unsure of himself, worried about his career, Andrew doesn’t know what to do.
While he seems to have it all: fame, celebrity, a beautiful girlfriend, the perfect New York apartment, and what may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play Hamlet in Central Park, said Mark Schuster the publicist from Sun Prairie Civic Theatre, a Wisconsin theater group that staged the play earlier this winter, "things aren't as perfect as they seem."
"Andrew's hit television series has been canceled. His girlfriend is committed to 'saving herself' until marriage, and, to top it off, he hates Hamlet ... the part, the play, everything about it," he said.
In the midst of his confusion, Andrew is visited by the ghost of legendary actor John Barrymore.
Barrymore explains that all actors who take on the role are visited and mentored by their predecessors, and that he cannot leave Andrew until he takes the stage as Hamlet.
Andrew’s girlfriend wants him to be a romantic hero of the stage, his friend wants him to accept a lucrative new TV gig, and Barrymore wants him to accept his own great theatrical mantle. As Andrew grows under Barrymore’s larger-than-life wing, he is forced to confront the ultimate question: who he wants to be, or not to be.
From the moment Barrymore returns from the dead, Andrew's life is no longer his own to control. Bolstered by their egos "and perhaps a bit of champagne," Schuster said, "the two actors engage in a wildly funny duel over everything from women, love, success, duty, television ... and the fact Andrew is failing as Hamlet."
Brian Goff, the president of the Wisconsin theater group, said the company's production "was well received by a wide variety of community members ... both young and old."
Nicholas Perry plays Andrew in a cast that includes Christine Healy as Felicia Dantine; Amanda Boaz as Deirdre McDavey; Darla Allen as Lillian Troy; Dan Healy as John Barrymore; and Vincent McGovern as Gary Peter Lefkowitz.
