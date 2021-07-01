WESTERLY — The Hoxie Gallery of the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park will reopen next week with a new exhibit and an opening-night reception — the first opening night reception since the pandemic halted such gatherings more than a year ago.
The new show, "Following Their Passion," features the works of local artists Lisle Ann Jackson and Helen Roy. Jackson and Roy first met four years ago as members of the Westerly Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, and soon discovered they had more than their art in common.
Both had careers helping others, Roy explained, Jackson as a mental health counselor and Roy as a learning disabilities specialist. The artists said they both feel fortunate to have found the new passion of creating art and are grateful to have the chance to pursue and share their passion.
Jackson, said Roy, in a statement, is a "painterly photographer" who delights in "creating works that make the viewer wonder."
"Flowers, the sea and wood are some of her favorite subjects," said Roy. "She has a love for faces and sees them everywhere, especially in nature."
"She's often been told she has a 'good eye,'" said Roy, "she is able to see the beauty in everything."
Roy, a Westerly-based artist and educator who grew up in the Berkshires and describes herself as a self-taught artist, said she feels fortunate to have fallen in love with painting.
Although she understands that people typically look at an painting and take it in with their eyes, she is just as interested in how a painting makes the viewer feel.
She said she always wonders if the artwork gives viewers joy, warms their hearts, or makes them smile and feel positive.
Those are the emotions and "uplifting energies," she said she tries to evoke in her work.
Roy said she hopes "A Celebration of Color," the theme of her work, will prove that a colorful vibrant painting can transform a down or dark emotion. Her palette, she said, is often dominated by the "soothing colors one observes watching the sun set over the ocean, especially blues, greens, yellows, corals, pinks and lavenders."
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
