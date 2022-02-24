WESTERLY — Michelle Ludington and MJ Ferraro will be the featured artists at the Hoxie Gallery at the Westerly Library for the month of March. The exhibition will kick off with an opening night "Meet the Artist" reception with Ludington next Wednesday.
Ludington, a Westerly native whose hopes and dreams include bringing "light where there is darkness" through her art, remembers the first time she wanted to be an artist.
She was about 5 years old, she recalled recently, when her grandmother gave her her first set of paints.
Although her passion began then, she said, she didn't seriously pursue it until she retired from a more than 31-year career as an operational support technician for the federal government in 2018.
It was after retiring, she said, that she became an associate artist at the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly. She was also an "Oil Painting Featured Artist" at La Grua Center in Stonington, exhibited at the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce's VIRTU Art Festival and was also part of chamber's popular "Sunday Fundays," which were held in downtown Westerly, and where she taught children how to decoupage with New England quahogs.
Ludington is also the owner of Shellystones Art Gallery, teaches art classes and started a Facebook page, called "Shellystones Art Gallery Creative Art Free Tutorials," where she invites her guests to explore their creativity "and experience the joy, peace and tranquility that comes with creating art," she said.
Although she prefers to paint with oils, she said, she also enjoys painting "realism, impressionist and abstract paintings," and tends to "favor the subject matter of nature, whether it be a seascape, landscape or floral."
Most of the time, she said, she uses soft colors, but sometimes, for "an exciting, more dynamic pattern," she uses vibrant colors when she paints in her home studio or outdoors. Ludington also enjoys creating with the seashells she's handpicked "from the beautiful coastal shores of New England."
"I continuously explore new ideas in which I sometimes envision God’s array of beauty, or gather some of my thoughts after taking a walk along a beach or a nature trail ... with my husband," she said. "My love and passion for nature and animals is why I am who I am today."
Ferraro's artistic journey began a little over two years ago, when, on a whim, she purchased paints and canvas and discovered her "unknown talent."
"My passion for painting ignited," she said in an artist's statement, "filling a void I didn’t know existed."
Ferraro said she always enjoyed art and had an interest in interior design, but when she married "at a young age, my focus turned to raising my family in Wakefield."
"I now find myself with four grandchildren, three who live in the same home," she said. "The joy of watching your child rear his children has aided my heart and mind to open into a creative path that is generated by love, passion, and unbeknownst to me, a talent that was untapped 'til the pandemic."
Ferraro is a creative at Ohanga in Cranston, is a member of the Wickford Art Association, and her work has been featured in a number of Rhode Island galleries.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
