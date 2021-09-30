WESTERLY — Westerly artist Nan Young returns to the Westerly Library's Hoxie Gallery for her third exhibit of photographs, a show that opens with a reception on Oct. 6 and runs through Oct. 28.
Young began taking pictures as a child with her Brownie camera and has been involved in photography and design ever since. She learned about black and white processes as a teen, in a basement darkroom built by her father. Hooked, she went on to study at the University of Rhode Island after high school with the late Bart Parker and Stephan Brigidi. Over the years, she said in a statement, "an awareness of the startling beauty and elegance of everyday objects and occurrences has evolved — think clouds … and jello … and drops of dew." Such images, often abstract, have become prominent in her work.
Young said she shoots a wide variety of subject matter, "always with the thought of seeing things in a way you might not."
"A reflection in a dishpan becomes a delightful display of colors and shapes," she said, "a bowl of jello, a carnival of textures, color, and terrain."
Young has also exhibited in Westerly’s VIRTU Art Festival, the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival, and the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly's annual juried show.
Young will hold a "Meet the Artist" reception on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 5-7 p.m. The Hoxie Gallery is open during library hours.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
