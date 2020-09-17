WESTERLY — Local photographers Nan Young and Larry Davidson will exhibit recent work at the Tapped Apple in Downtown Westerly at a show called "HOPE: An Alternate Reality."
The exhibit will feature a cross-section of works by the artists, "depicting beauty in the natural world and our daily lives, and unexpected images of the everyday that are often overlooked in our haste to get to our next appointment," Young said in a statement.
"Life in 2020 has been challenging at best," she added, but both artists hold the view that "there is always hope for the future, and that often one’s outlook can be dramatically and quickly changed for the better simply by looking at things differently; by noticing the beauty that surrounds us all."
Their work reflects this philosophy, she added, drawing on locales that range from London to Weekapaug and from primeval forests to the kitchen sink.
Davidson, a longtime teacher who “married into Rhode Island," he joked, and retired to Westerly some years ago. His images include "wonderfully evocative beach scenes, intriguing architectural perspectives, insightful vignettes from his travels, and breathtaking natural wonders," Young said, adding that his "delight in returning to the world of photography is palpable."
Young, born and raised in Westerly, said she has developed an eye in her work for "seeing things you might miss."
Everyday items become almost magical worlds when viewed through her lens, she said.
"From paintings in the sand created by the movement of the tides and 'volunteer' mushrooms in the potting soil to cloud 'paintings,'" she said, her work captures an almost childlike wonder with the world.
The exhibit opens Saturday and will run through Oct. 23. There will be an opportunity to meet the artists at a reception on Oct. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Due to capacity restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations are required. RSVP to info@tappedapple.com. For more information, call 401-447-6568.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.