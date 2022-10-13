HOPKINTON — The annual HopArts Studio Trail, a self-guided driving tour through Richmond, Hopkinton and the surrounding area, returns Saturday to showcase the work of 20 local and visiting artists who work in various media: paint, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, textiles, wood, metal and mixed media.
Etta Zasloff, an artist who helps organize the event, said the trail will take guests from old New England farmhouses to barns, mills and other local venues where artists will open their studios to the public during the free two-day event and share demonstrations, technical information on their art and craft, and sell their works.
All proceeds from this year's HopArts Trail will benefit the Rick Devin Memorial Art Scholarship. At site number eight, visitors have a final chance to visit the late Devin's gallery to view and/or purchase his small, whimsical fabric sculptures and other pieces of his mixed-media art. Selected sketches, published as "Obvious Titters and Then Some," will be available for $5.
"You may start anywhere on the trail, especially if you are familiar with the area," Zasloff said. "Stop at a local library or any open art studio signified with a gold and blue HopArts banner and pick up a trail brochure to guide your tour."
Print copies of the HopArts Trail Brochure with maps are also available at all local libraries, she said.
The first stop is just off Route 138 in Rockville, she said, where "the Post Office Studio will be the rural highlight" and where "owner Joyce Hoffman will demonstrate the techniques she uses to create her handwoven tapestries and creative accessories and artist Christine Davidson will discuss her acrylic paint-pouring work."
From there, head to Gray Horse Studio, the number two spot on the map, where native artist Brooke Waldron, who creates traditional and functional ceramics and large-scale paintings, will greet guests, and then on to the next stops on the trail.
Visitors can wind their way eventually to the "breathtaking country drive on Pine Hill and Woodville Alton Roads to Route 3 South to Ashaway," Zasloff said, which "brings you to Crandall House, number 14, where three of our veteran artists showcase their works."
Jillian Barber, award-winning ceramic sculptor and photographer, will be on hand to discuss her mythical clay masks, sea creatures, and nature-inspired bowls along with Richard Heines Jr., who makes furniture and wooden items, and Carol Nash, who creates sea glass jewelry, cards featuring locally photographed scenes and shell resin frames.
For more information on the trail and the artists, visit www.hoparts.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.