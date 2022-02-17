JAMESTOWN — Mixed Magic Theatre will host an "Incredible Birthday Experience" for the late Toni Morrison on Saturday at Curiosity & Co. Store in Jamestown from 4 to 7 p.m.
The one-day, multi-sensory birthday celebration of the literary giant — whose works chronicled the living experiences of African Americans in the 20th century — is about bringing people together to share conversations and build community, organizers said.
Mixed Magic Artistic Director Jonathan Pitts-Wiley, one of the organizers of the birthday party, called Morrison "a titan of the American literary canon whose works detailing the living experiences of African-Americans in the 20th century have been essential texts since the publishing of her first novel, 'The Bluest Eye,' in 1970."
"Beyond the well-deserved awards and recognition, which include a Nobel Prize in literature, Toni Morrison was an insightful and keen cultural critic whose voice on matters of race, class, and gender dynamics remained prominent and influential up until her death," Pitts-Wiley said in a statement. " To put it plainly: Toni Morrison was a legend in her own time and lived a life worthy of celebration."
The "incredible birthday experience," he said, will include "lively conversation, a catered menu, and a dynamic and immersive live reading of 'Song of Solomon' by luminaries of Rhode Island's arts and civic communities."
The experience, he said, "is sure to excite the senses and inspire a reflective joy in not only Morrison’s life and work but also the cultivation and activation of community in Jamestown, Rhode Island and beyond."
Readers will include Jerriod Avant, Nafis White, Jami and Jeremy Krause, Jan Krause Greene, Bernadet V. Pitts-Wiley, Jonathan Pitts-Wiley and Corinne Pitts-Wiley.
There are two levels of tickets for the event, the $40 ticket for "The Experience," includes a meal featuring a catered menu of barbecue chicken, red beans and rice, collard greens and blueberry cobbler and a Toni Morrison Birthday Celebration Kit created by the Curiosity & Co. Studio Team.
Group rates are available for groups of six or larger by sending an email of inquiry to pittswiley@curiosityandcompany.com.
For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tonitonitoni-tickets-259706979567.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
