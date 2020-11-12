WESTERLY — Once again, says Madeline Beaudry, a Wyoming-based fiber artist and doll-maker, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly "will be aglow with lights" and filled with "a stunning array of unique, affordable fine crafts and art designed for holiday gift-giving," this season, during the gallery's annual Holiday Gift Show and Art Supply Appeal for Jonnycake Center.
Each year, members of the Railroad Avenue gallery prepare artwork suitable for gift-giving. Artists like Helen Roy, whose "Watch Hill Sunset" will be on view, and Melissa Verdier, whose "Barn Island" is for sale, and Nancy Gardner, whose "West Wind on the Pond" can be purchased, and Diane Brown, Jane Robbins and Cherie Philips.
Beaudry said art-lovers are invited to stop by and browse the gallery to find perfect paintingd and hand-crafted gifts.
Artists plan to fill the gallery at with treasures of all sizes," Beaudry said in a statement. "Whether the choice of a large painting, a small sketch, jewelry, pottery, fiber art, wood or sculpture, art is the perfect gift for someone special."
The Gallery Gift Shop will also be open again this year and will feature "seasonal small, artist-made crafts to complete holiday gift lists."
For those who prefer shopping from home, perhaps next to a cozy fire, she said, the online gallery offers an additional way to purchase art. This month's show, "20/20 The Eye of the Beholder-Seeing Beauty in Little Things," features a wide range of "unique, locally made art perfect for gift-giving."
This holiday season, the gallery will be open for visitors from Thursday through Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The annual Holiday Gift Show will run from Nov. 19 through Dec. 23.
All COVID-19 guidelines and precautions will be in place and will be followed, including mask-wearing and social distancing.
The gallery will also be collecting art supplies for the Johnnycake Center of Westerly during the months of November and December. Donors are encouraged to drop off donations at the gallery to help give the gift of art to those in need. Suggested art supplies include paint, markers, pastels, brushes, canvases and textiles such as fabric, yarn, leather and paper.
Visit www.westerlyarts.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.