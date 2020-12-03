PEACEDALE — The Bosgraaf Stained Glass Studio will hold its fifth annual Holiday Sale, featuring original glass works and free hot chocolate for browsers. Masks are required and social-distancing will be practiced.
The sale will take place over two days to allow for people to browse in a socially-distant way with a portion of all sales benefitting the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale.
Original glass art pieces by more than 30 student artists will showcase a diverse array of holiday, nature, humorous and enchanting themes. Modern stained-glass furnishings and household items will also be featured.
The public will be able to view and purchase hundreds of unique creative stained glass and fused glass works, including bowls, dressing table dishes, lights, clocks, kitchen wares and window art. .
The studio will also be holding a raffle and sessions with students and artisans who will be available to answer questions about their work and discuss stained glass-making and classes.
The Bosgraaf Studio’s Holiday Art Sale will take place Dec. 5 and 6, beginning at 10 a.m. at the studio, “On the rotary" in Peace Dale, 1214 Kingstown Road. For more information, call 401-782-1288, send email to bosgraafstudio@gmail.com, or visit www.bosgraafstudio.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
