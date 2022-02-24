WESTERLY — Helen Roy and Aileen Quinn will be the featured artists for the month of March at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly for an exhibit titled "History Surrounding Us."
Roy, a retired educator and self-taught artist who lives in Westerly, said the theme of her paintings is “A Celebration of Color.”
Roy said she hopes her colorful, vibrant paintings "can help transform an observer’s dark emotion into a brighter outlook," according to artist Madeline Beaudry in a statement about the exhibit, which opens next week.
"Working in acrylic, oil and a combination of oil and cold wax, some of her work consists of clean lines and geometric shapes, while other pieces are abstract seascapes or non-representational," Beaudry said, noting that Roy "uses balance, color, shape, line and texture with a palette knife or homemade brushes to both encourage movement and capture emotion."
In keeping with the theme of the month, Roy has included some of her favorite Westerly destinations such as Napatree Point in the show, Beaudry said.
Roy told Beaudry that she "considers herself fortunate to have fallen in love with painting after 30 years as a learning disabilities specialist."
Quinn’s love of watercolor began at an early age, said Beaudry, noting that Quinn, who was "raised on the shores of Narragansett Bay," is one of 11 children.
“Growing up surrounded by boats, I began hand-lettering sterns and painting signs for small businesses, which led me to study the art of sign painting at the Butera School of Art in Boston," said Quinn in a statement. "After graduating, I learned and worked alongside a great many trade artists during the late '70s, '80s and '90s.”
After raising her family and seeing her trade replaced by computerization, said Beaudry, Quinn decided to return to fine arts.
"Inspired by both impressionists and realists like Wyeth, Homer and Rockwell, her goal, as an artist, is to create intuitive, atmospheric paintings from her imagination as well as to capture moments in the local landscape through plein air painting," said Beaudry.
"Although my natural inclination, as an outdoor person, has always been to paint surrounded by nature," Quinn said in a statement, "I have come out of my comfort zone. My newest works are a series of still-life watercolor paintings. I am finding still-life painting in my studio to be a relaxing form of meditation. I also enjoy choosing specific items to tell a personal story.”
The gallery will continue to celebrate 30 years of sharing art with the Westerly-Pawcatuck community in March, when more than 40 gallery artists "will bear witness to this enduring relationship with the new show," said Beaudry.
"Along with wild winds, unpredictable weather and the excitement many feel knowing that any morning they may wake up to the first shoots of spring," writes Beaudry, "March is also laden with history. In the first week of March alone, momentous events like the Supreme Court’s first convening (1790) and the adoption of the 'Star-Spangled Banner' as our national anthem (1931) took place. Trivia buffs might also know that 'Happy Birthday' was first published (1924) and Silly Putty invented (1950) in March."
The gallery will also continue its educational programs, Beaudry said, when artist member Patricia Cheyne will offer her mixed media expertise to students in a new, two-day workshop, "Slow Stitching," on March 7 and 8.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
