WESTERLY — The North Carolina-based folk group with the mysterious name of Hiss Golden Messenger will perform at the United Theatre Sunday in a joint presentation with Westerly Sound.
Hiss Golden Messenger has shared "songs of hope and reality to the people in the form of true American song craft from Newport Folk Festival to Pitchfork Music Festival, and dozens of other great music festivals in-between," according to a release from the United.
In a 2021 interview with WERS, Emerson College's student-run radio station, lead singer-songwriter M.C. Taylor told staff writer Kelsey Sidman that he came up with the name when he was living in San Francisco and has been using it ever since. The name of the group "just kind of exists in this mysterious sort of universe. I get a lot of questions about it and I don't really have a great answer. It's almost like it just came to me."
When Sidman asked Taylor to share an adjective that would describe the kind of music the band plays, he said; "Oh boy, that's a tough one. I understand why people say that it's folk or a lot of times Americana. I feel connected to some of that music, or parts of it. But I feel like I am just trying to make music that feels soulful. And that's a pretty subjective term. Soulful to me means something that feels emotionally genuine. Like when I make music and listen to my own music as I'm working on it, it has to feel emotionally believable to me."
He also told Sidman that some of his early inspirations include Curtis Mayfield, and "everybody from King Tubby to Freddie McGregor to Marsha Griffiths, Cornell Campbell."
"I love roots reggae basically," he said. "... which is kind of like devotional reggae or dub reggae. That's what I spend most of my time listening to ... That's stuff I feel really connected to and that sort of musical influence comes into my own music in sideways ways. People aren't really going to mistake my music for reggae, but that's what I listen to a lot of."
Last year, when the band released an album called "Quietly Blowing It," on Merge Records, one reviewer wrote that throughout the album, "Taylor brings his keen eye to our 'broken American moment' — as he first sang on Hiss Golden Messenger’s critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated 'Terms of Surrender' —in ways that feel devastatingly intimate and human."
"I went looking for peace," Taylor said about the album. "It’s not exactly a record about the state of the world — or my world — in 2020, but more a retrospective of the past five years of my life, painted in sort of impressionistic hues. Maybe I had the presence of mind when I was writing 'Quietly Blowing It' to know that this was the time to go as deep as I needed to in order to make a record like this. And I got the time required in order to do that.”
"Taylor carries the listener on a musical journey that continually returns to themes of growing up, loss, obligation, and labor with piercing clarity, and his musical influences — including classic Southern soul and gospel, renegade country, and spiritual jazz — have never felt more genuine," his record company said.
The Newport-based indie-folk band Laden Valley, fronted by Evan St. Martin and Dave Sarazen, will open for Hiss Golden Messenger. Their songs "oscillate between stripped down acoustic ballads to winding psychedelic improvisations," according to a statement, and "their sound pays homage to the wide-ranging sonic palette of the 1970s. Centered on tight vocal harmonies and honest songwriting, the band explores the themes of passing time, the excesses of modern life, and the long road to realizing redemption."
