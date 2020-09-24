WESTERLY — If you're a fan of Steely Dan, you'll want to mark 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, on your calendar. That's the night that Hey Nineteen, the "world's #1 Steely Dan Experience," will be performing at the Misquamicut Drive-In.
"A pure tribute reproducing the original recordings of Steely Dan to an exacting finish," according to Bandleader Dale DeJoy. "Every vocal, harmony, horn line, solo, and timbre are attended to with the utmost care."
A dynamic 11-piece band, Hey Nineteen is "said to be one of the top 10 tributes in the USA and the Nation’s #1 Steely Dan tribute," DeJoy said in a statement.
"Hey Nineteen is a high-energy exciting band to watch perform, with horn section, rhythm section and background vocalists all putting on a show," he added.
The band consists of three horns, three female background vocalists, two guitars, keyboards, bass, and drums with a total of seven vocalists.
"It prides itself on not only playing this complex music with spot on accuracy but also on putting on an electrifying show at the same time," he added. "The music is performed with intensity and so much passion that it rings authentic, close your eyes and you’ll be there."
The band will play selections from the first Steely Dan album, "Can’t Buy a Thrill," through the seventh, "2 Against Nature," he said, and will bring the absolute favorites including such hits as "Do It Again," "Rikki Don’t Lose That Number," "Kid Charlemagne," "My Old School," Reelin’ in the Years," "Peg," "Josie," "Deacon Blues," and "Hey Nineteen" as well as many of the deep cuts.
The group includes DeJoy, Rick Steinau, Ajay Coletta, Jon Audette, Doug Sequeira, Joanna Casinno, Kim St. Onge, Becky Arsenault, Greg Cambio, and Joe LiVolsi.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
