SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Rhode Island's Hera Gallery begins the new year with "Objects of Agency," a 52-week-long virtual exhibition that addresses the health care crisis that has recently culminated in the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which "stripped thousands of people of the right to bodily autonomy," according to a statement from the gallery.
Each week, Hera Gallery will choose one featured artist and artwork from the exhibition to "represent the tribulations and inspirations of the current state of women’s health care in America," according to the statement. Featured artists will be posted on all social media accounts @hera_gallery.
"At Hera Gallery, we invite you to fight, cry, rage, and make art," the statement continues. "We invite you to connect with others through creative expression in hopes that it will bring a sense of insight, beauty, education, perseverance, protest, and/or connection. We invite you to share your thoughts and find inspiration, information, and community with the works selected in 'Objects of Agency.'
"Objects of Agency aims to stimulate, educate, and encourage abortion care," the statement added. "It aims to challenge the anti-abortion campaigns and false information which dominates the internet. It aims to provide access to factual information and ultimately to create a platform and a network to share the voices, choices, and stories of all women and female-identifying persons."
The gallery's commissions from sold works will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Artists being featured include Lexi Arrietta, Joer B., Jenny Balisle, Elizabeth Barick Fall, Sally Binard, Virginia Bradley, Chris Desmond, Julie Chen, Debra Disman, Sharon Dundee, Susanna Eisenman, Andrea Fortunoff, Dwora Fried, Dennis Gerwin, Stacey Gregory, Arani Halder, Jeanette Hammerstein, Alcy Hart, Cheryl Hazelton, Susan Hensel, Ellen Hochberg, Joanna Hoge, Susan Karhroody, Mary Kostman, Joe LaMattina, Christina M Dietz, Rose Malenfant, Rosa Naparstek, Brenda Noiseux, Tami Phelps, Melanie Piech, Donnal Poppe, Diane Rosen, Lynne Rosenberg, Gigi Salij, Julie Schnell-Madden, Emma Schwartz, Emily Shepard, Val Sivilli, Min Tian, Larisa Usich, G. E. Vogt, Connor Walden, Audrey White and Kathy Yancey.
Their work will be posted on all social media accounts, @hera_gallery, and be on view at heragallery.org through 2023.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.