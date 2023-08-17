WESTERLY — Hawaii’s Mike Love, a musician devoted to revolution through sound who's known worldwide for his positive and powerful messages, will perform at the United on Friday with his band, the Full Circle.
Love, whose style and sound is rooted in the spirituality and message-based music of reggae and Rastafari, fuses progressive and classic rock, soul, blues, flamenco, jazz, and classical. For Love, music is a form of healing, learning and growing.
Born in Oahu, Hawaii, to a family of musicians, Love began playing guitar at the age of 15, and has used music as a conversation for as long as he can remember. He comes from a unique convergence of influences, yet all are bound by their common ambition to inspire positive change in the world
He began performing live as the frontman of the 10-piece band Dubkonscious as a young man, then furthered his talents as a composer/lyricist, arranger and also producer on the band’s album "At the Foot of the Mountain." December 2012 saw the release of Love’s first solo album, the critically acclaimed "The Change I'm Seeking," and his solo performances have since taken him to some of the largest stages in the world.
His songs possess wisdom and seek to instill change; they are about being conscious and mindful as human beings living among so many other life forms on this beautiful planet.
Love has performed at festivals and on stages in the U.S., South and Central America, Canada, Europe, Guam, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, both solo and with his band the Full Circle. He has shared the stage with the likes of Michael Franti, Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Groundation, Xavier Rudd, John Butler, Dave Matthews, Dub Inc., Trevor Hall, Nahko and Medicine for the People and Jack Johnson.
For tickets or more information, visit unitedtheatre.org.
— Sun staff
