WAKEFIELD — Have a few laughs at "Patio Musical," an improvised musical on the Contemporary Theatre's Riverfront Performance Patio which will take place on Friday, June 4 and 11, then on Wednesdays through Aug. 25 (no show on Aug. 4).
Each night the audience comes up with a title and chooses from the Contemporary's resident improvisers' pitches for the show, then a full musical comes to life before the audience's eyes. Every night is completely new and will never be seen again.
Parties will be set up at least 3 feet apart to accommodate social distancing, and masks must be worn when guests are not sitting. All staff and performers are fully vaccinated.
For more information, visit contemporarytheatercompany.com.
