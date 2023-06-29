WESTERLY — Granite Theatre Artistic Director Nicole DiMattei will direct and choreograph "Guys and Dolls" — considered by many critics to be the perfect musical — which opens at the Granite Theatre next week for a three-week run. Margret Celico of Westerly will serve as musical director.
The oddball romantic comedy will feature Elijah Russell as Nathan Detroit, the gambler famously played by Frank Sinatra in the 1955 film version. Veteran Granite performer Jane Mandes will play Nathan's girlfriend, Adelaide, the nightclub performer who laments the fact that she and Nathan have been in a 14-year engagement and longs for him to straighten up and fly right.
Loosely based on two short stories by Damon Runyon — "The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown" and "Blood Pressure" — the play centers on Nathan's efforts to find enough cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities continue to breathe down his neck.
In his fundraising efforts, Nathan reconnects with Sky Masterson, an old acquaintance (played by Marlon Brando on the silver screen) who will be played by Cassius Kane in the Granite version.
Ava Johnson will play Sarah Brown, the straight-laced missionary who ends up being the apple of Sky's eye.
Also performing in the Granite's production will be Stephen Vacca, Carly Mastriano, Shila Tozier, Tom Steenburg, Melanie Carrazzo, Jenson Tavares, Catherine Taylor, Alexander Pimentel, Erin Blake and Daniel Caramante.
"Guys and Dolls" takes the audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafés of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.
Performances for “Guys and Dolls” will be held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35. For tickets or more information, visit granitetheatre.org or call 401-596-2341.
— By Nancy Burns-Fusaro
