WESTERLY — The 25th annual Guy Fawkes Bonfire Night returns to Misquamicut Saturday, an event that brings together local actors and musicians for a comedic look at the English holiday, which has been celebrated for the last 417 years.
The English have been burning effigies to mark Guy Fawkes Day since the failed Gunpowder Plot, when a group of co-conspirators attempted to blow up the Houses of Parliament. These days, celebrants throw dummies not only of Guy Fawkes, but of politicians and people in the news into a raging bonfire.
Westerly's version of the British holiday, which will be held at the Windjammer, will feature an enormous bonfire and performances by a number of local groups, including the Misquamicut Players, the King Crimson's Jesters, the Beach Band, the Westerly Morris Men, and the Kentish Guards Fife and Drum.
The Misquamicut Players have made an annual tradition of reenacting the "night of inquisition and execution," according to the Misquamicut Business Association, which is sponsoring the event.
The celebration is free and all are welcome.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
