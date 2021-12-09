A REVIEW
You might think you're familiar with Ebenezer Scrooge, the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tiny Tim and the other characters from "A Christmas Carol," but I can guarantee you'll see a whole new side of Dickens' fictional folk tale upon the stage at the Granite Theatre if you catch a show right now. And with only six performances left to see this fresh, sweet, uplifting version of the holiday classic — artfully adapted by director Jane Mandes — I'd scoop up some tickets today before you miss the chance to experience the play — and to meet the characters — in a whole new way.
The production — which includes gorgeous costumes, a fabulous set, an excellent cast and a lovely, unusual side story — is pure joy.
It also marks the Granite debut of some well-known local theater folks and includes the most adorable Tiny Tim (Ula Seeberg is genuinely precious) I think I've ever seen.
Christie Max Williams, a longtime member of the Flock Theatre family, plays Scrooge in his first appearance on the Granite stage. Williams is superb. So good is he that his facial expressions alone speak volumes. He has the talent also to make Dickens' words come alive with new meaning. Interestingly, he adds a tender side to the crotchety old man early on, so his transformation develops slowly and seems all the more natural.
Also making her Granite debut is Alyssa Christian, a local actor and regular at many other community theaters, who takes on two roles — Ghost of Christmas Past and Diana — and is delightful.
Mandes, who gave a heartwarming and humorous "Welcome to the Granite" speech before the play began, has done a charming bit with the classic tale by adding a Mother (Deborah Faroe, also making her Granite debut, is a gentle but strong presence and an excellent actress) and Child (9-year-old Cameron Miller is a born star!) to the story. The pair sit on one side of the stage during most of the play; Child on a bed wearing a Christmas nightie and Mother next to her, reading a picture-book copy of "A Christmas Carol." During set changes, the mother reads aloud and at times explains the meaning of the story to her daughter — or lets the daughter piece the meaning together for herself — which makes for a charming touch.
Also outstanding are Richard Wolak, who plays Marley (what a costume and what an entrance!) and Old Joe; Tyger Seeberg as Martha Cratchit; Linda Loy as Mrs. Oliver; Nancy Rupert as Mrs. Cratchit; Elsie Smith as Belinda; Mary Pevear as Mrs. Dilbert and Ghost of Christmas Present (what a costume!); Avery MacLeod as Belle; George Sanchez as Bob Cratchit; and Stephen Palermo as Fred and Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Patrick Lewers as Solicitor I and Banker (another newcomer to the Granite stage) and Bradley Caiola as Solicitor II, Banker and Young Scrooge are also very good.
Particularly hilarious is the scene with Wolak, Pevear and Loy as Old Joe, Mrs. Dilbert and Mrs. Oliver. Memorable for sure.
I certainly hope we see Christian, Faroe, Williams and the other newcomers return to the Granite stage. It's a pleasure to see such fine acting.
Faroe, it turns out, can sing and play the guitar as well as she can act. At the end of the show, she leads the entire cast in a version of "The Christmas Wish" (sung famously by Kermit the Frog), which is a lovely reminder that "Christmas is the time to come together/a time to put all differences aside."
