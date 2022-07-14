A REVIEW
"Shrek the Musical" — on stage at the Granite Theatre through July 24 — is so enjoyable, so much fun, such an extravaganza and so packed with top notch performances (there's an enormous cast with enormous talent, plenty of dancing and singing, live music, a great set and marvelous costumes), you'd better hurry to buy tickets before the news spreads and they're all gone.
Jaron Wilbur, a veteran performer from East Lyme Regional Theatre plays our hero, Shrek, the loveable "hulking green ogre" who is so superb he nearly steals the show — until we meet the glorious Grace Gilbert who IS Fiona. Gilbert, a 2019 Stonington High School graduate who's studying musical theatre at Plymouth State University, is a standout artist with a gorgeous voice. (She was the recipient of three CT HALO Awards and a CT Stephen Sondheim Award nominee for her role as Dolly Levi in "Hello, Dolly!") Gilbert is a star.
And then there's Christopher-David Caraballo (another Stonington High School grad) who is hilarious (and excellent) as the vertically-challenged Lord Farquaad. What a voice! What a presence! (Caraballo's mom and sister were seated in front of us and seemed to enjoy the show as much as we did, if their laughter is a good measure.)
Also giving memorable (and extraordinary) performances are Aidan Lamont who is endearingly terrific as Donkey and Layla Vafiadis, who is superbly stunning as the Dragon. Vafiadis also plays the Ugly Duckling in the colorful and lively stable of of homeless fairy-tale characters (Mitchell Burns, in his Granite debut, makes a very good and very funny Pinocchio) which includes Regan Smith as Gingy and the Sugar Plum Fairy, Hayley Mezza as Teen Fiona and Humpty Dumpty, Bobbie Doherty as Peter Pan, Amanda Boaz as the Wicked Witch and the Queen and Rhyan Sousa, who played Young Fiona.
Hats off to the tap dancers: Jessica Shafer, Bobbie Doherty, Helen Gross, Haley Mezza, Amanda Boaz and Layla Vafiadas. The "Three Blind Mice," routine was splendid.
It was a such a treat to see the wonderful John Lamar (who tackles three roles) back on the Granite stage, along with George Sanchez (who has three roles as well.)
Brava to stage manager Julia Reid, also to making her debut at the Granite and bravo to the set crew: David McCombe, Tony Trombino, George Sancez, Michael Gullino and Will Allik. The set is a work of art!
Director Erin Sousa-Stanley hits it out of the musical park once again with this blockbuster of a show. Music Director Chris Stanley can take a bow as well. What a thrill to see him play on the stage with the other pit musicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.