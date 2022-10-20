The Granite Theatre's production of "The Diary of Anne Frank," now on stage through Oct. 29, is powerful, poignant and emotional theater.
The play, as most of you will remember, centers on the bright, funny, passionate Anne who keeps a diary as she hides out for nearly four years in a tiny Amsterdam attic — along with seven others — during the Nazi Holocaust. Directed masterfully by Granite artistic director, Erin Sousa-Stanley, the coming-of-age story is layered with beauty, horror, humanity and heartbreak.
There is a reason the ushers offered us small packets of tissues as we walked into the theater, just as there's a reason this play should be seen ... by everyone old enough to process the hideous truth of the Holocaust. "The Diary of Anne Frank" is as important and timely a play today as it was in 1955, when it first opened on Broadway.
Based on the actual diary of the real life Anne Frank, the play tells the story of how Anne — along with her parents, sister, members of the Van Daam family and Mr. Dussell, the crabby dentist — manages to not only survive in the cramped space, but to grow up, flourish and fall in love.
At the Granite, Anne is played — perfectly — by the exquisite Emma Sheldon, a member of Trinity Rep's Youth Company and a student at North Attleboro High School. Sheldon, in her Granite debut, gives a warm, touching, lovely, genuine performance. We laugh when she teeters across the stage in her first attempt to wear high heels, we clap when she dances with her father, and we cry when she presents her fellow attic dwellers with thoughtful Hanukkah gifts. We also fall in love with the resilient, resourceful, charming Anne.
William Corriveau gives a strong, solid performance as Anne's father, Otto Frank, and Christine Healy as Anne’s mother, Edith Frank, is superb. Bryn Martin, as Anne's quiet, more delicate older sister, Margot, is very good as is Patrick Conaway who plays Peter Van Daam.
Suellen Meyer, who plays Petronella Van Daam and is making her Granite debut, is excellent and offers some of the funnier moments in the play. Chris Maxwell, who is returning to the Granite after a two-year hiatus, is also quite good as the tobacco-loving Herman Van Daam. Richard Wolak as the grouchy dentist does a fine job as well. Alyssa Christian and Keith Brayne round out the cast.
The Granite's version of "The Diary of Anne Frank," drew us in from the moment we saw Christopher Donohue's magnificent set and held our attention straight through to the closing scene — when a scratchy voice over recites Anne's famously optimistic lines about people being basically good.
A few weeks ago Donohue predicted that "the somber feel of the space is going to help underscore the important subject matter of the play." My, how accurate he was. Kudos to all who worked to create this essential, must-see piece of theater.
In this time of confusion and division, when a foolish former president and a ridiculous rap star can spout anti-Semitic tropes on social media while fanning the flames of hatred, The Granite Theatre has given us an opportunity to remember, to heal and to be better people ... if we open our eyes and reject hatred.
Congratulations to Westerly's "Little theater with a big heart" for making the decision to stage this play —one of the darkest periods of human history — with such sensitivity, dignity and talent.
