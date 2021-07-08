WESTERLY — "We're back in the game," said Paula Brouillette, the newly-installed president of the Granite Theatre, earlier this week as she chatted about this weekend's "soft opening" of "Motherhood Out Loud," a play that features a selection of monologues about motherhood.
However, she added, the theater is also "taking a leap of faith," by reopening with live stage performances and "in theatre audiences."
"We're just getting back on our legs," explained Brouillette, who has been leading the operations team from "pandemic shut-down to soft-opening," and the preparations made to "ensure the theatre is safe for returning audiences."
COVID restrictions, guidelines and best practices are constantly being updated, she said, and the theater is "erring on the side of caution."
When the theater reopens Friday, she said, audience members will be asked to practice social distancing (in accordance with both the Rhode Island Department of Health and the CDC guidelines) inside the theater, and unvaccinated people will be asked to wear masks. The theater has also installed an improved air filtration system, and "rigorous cleaning procedures are in place."
The theater will maintain a 33 percent capacity house, she said.
"We expect our guidelines to be updated and remain fluid as official guidance changes, and we’ll post signage at our entrance and in the lobby outlining our safety measures for all audience members," she said. "I will also make pre-show curtain announcements detailing any changes we are making as we move along."
Brouillette said the theater is working to "flex up services" so they can reopen the lobby bar soon.
"Plans will continue to be updated for our next production of 'Tea for Three,' in late August," she added, noting that the "overwhelming sense" from cast and crew as of July first has been one of "cautious optimism."
The theater's board of directors has essentially been running the "mini-company," since the pandemic forced the theater to close last year, Brouillette said, and in doing so, was forced to eliminate the company's only two paid staff positions.
Both Michael Thurber, who had been hired as the theater's artistic director roughly a year ago, and Warren Usey, who had been hired as house manager, had to step down as a result, she said.
“Motherhood Out Loud," said Brouillette, is a play the company had performed digitally during the pandemic, so it was almost ready for the "soft opening," she added.
Conceived by Susan Rose and Joan Stein, “Motherhood Out Loud” features contributions from a mostly female roster of playwrights including Beth Henley (“Crimes of the Heart"), Theresa Rebeck ("Mauritius"), Cheryl L.West, Leslie Ayvazian, Lameece Issaq, Claire Scovell LaZebnik, Marco Pennette ("Ugly Betty,") and noted local author, Luanne Rice ("Shadow Box," "Crazy in Love").
Granite regulars Michelle Mania and Christine Reynolds, who both appear in the limited-engagement run of “Motherhood Out Loud," are co-directing the play and have chosen a black box set "to emphasize the raw emotions, humor, complexities, and tender moments portrayed by the actors as they recount their stories."
The show progresses in step with the evolving experience of childbirth through babyhood and toddlerhood, on to empty-nesting, grand and great-grandmotherhood. Many of the early passages focus on the throes of labor, the sleep-deprived early months, and the magical bond between mothers and their children. But as the kids grow up and the moms calm down, the cooing and the complaining subside and the stories grow more nuanced, complex and interesting. In a monologue written by Michele Lowe, a divorced mother describes her sympathetic but complicated reaction to her young son’s desire to attend the synagogue’s Purim reading dressed as Queen Esther, the story’s heroine, rather than Esther’s male cousin, who is also there.
Another scene explores the complexities of dealing with questions about adopting children from other countries when biological children exist. A gay couple manages the opinions of their gay friend circle upon their announcement they’ve decided to have children and an anxious mother accompanies her autistic son on his first date. The show’s writers take pains to mix all varieties of motherhood experiences with all kinds of children. Through repeat sequences, multiple mothers take the stage to see their children off on their first or last day of school or to have the talk about sex with them.
In another scene, writer David Cale shares the story of a divorced man who moves back in with his elderly mother and must assume the mothering role of caretaker when her mental health fails. The show comes full circle, concluding with the final segment, by Annie Weisman, about the fear, pain, and ineffable beauty of childbirth.
Along with Mania and Reynolds, the cast includes Darla Allen, Crystal Weeks, Dina Marie Ferri, John Lamar, Erika Lund, Nicole Wilcox, Mandy Solis and Kaylyn Wood.
“Motherhood Out Loud” is for mature audiences and contains some profanity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.