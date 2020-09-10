WESTERLY — Chelsea Ordner Mitchell wanted to create a show that would commemorate Friday's anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks "in a way that provided an outlet for grief."
"With the state of the country right now, and the national trauma that is COVID-19, I think it is important to look at how we collectively responded to September eleventh and how we are collectively responding to our current tragedy," Mitchell said in an email earlier this week.
Mitchell said she was inspired by Damon Dimarco's "Tower Stories," oral histories he collected in the weeks after Sept. 11. She chose the stories of six people who had escaped the World Trade Center towers in 2001 and shared their experiences with Dimarco in the weeks that followed. Mitchell then edited their stories together into a series of monologues, and invited six actors — David and Cassie Dealmo, Preston Lawhorne, Lydia Fascia, Tylar Jahumpa and Ellen Bailey Stearns — to read the pieces. She choreographed them in such a way that viewers will be transported into the buildings, onto the streets and into the lives and families altered forever by the tragic events of that day.
Mitchell developed the readings into "Towers," a virtual show, that will debut Friday via Zoom as part of the Granite Theatre's fall season.
"Too often we are reticent to have uncomfortable conversations about traumatic events," said Mitchell, the library director at the Stonington Historical Society’s Richard W. Woolworth Library & Research Center. "I think this show helps to start that conversation."
"Much the same as 9/11 reshaped our worldview through unprecedented loss and grief, so now is COVID-19 shaking the moorings of our collective psyche and once again hyper-focusing our awareness, this time on a new pandemic threat," Mitchell said, "one that is forcing us to reconsider how our cultural and social habits impact our individual health and safety and that of our families, our communities and our world in an immediate and potentially devastating way."
Mitchell, who performed in "The Game’s Afoot" and "Barefoot in the Park" last season at the Granite, said she believes "community theater has a role to play in helping our communities process their emotions."
"I hope that the lens of 9/11, and truly remembering what happened that day, it will provide some perspective for us," she added.
For the 20th anniversary of 9/11 next year, Mitchell, who joined the Granite's board of directors earlier this year, said she'd like to do something similar to "Towers" but with local people and stories.
