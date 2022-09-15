The Granite Theatre's current production of Oscar Wilde's wonderfully witty play, "The Importance of Being Earnest," is so well cast it seems many of Wilde's hilarious characters were made with the actual Granite actors in mind.
Take Anna Maria Trusky, for instance, who plays the formidable Lady Bracknell, mother of Gwendolyn Fairfax (played by the uber-talented Libby Hall in her first Granite production). Trusky is ridiculously hilarious as the doyenne of Victorian do's and don'ts and seems made for the role. What a hoot!
Director David Conaway (who is assisted by Monique Nee) clearly had some fun with this talented cast and Wilde's comedy and it shows in his excellent directing — and in the audience's reactions.
From the moment we were introduced to Lane the butler (Christopher Donohue is ideal), in his tails and white gloves, arranging cucumber sandwiches on silver platters in the classic Victorian-era drawing room, the laughter began.
It continued (at increasing levels of uproar) as we met the rest of the cast: Jack/Earnest Worthing (Danny Landino, also making his Granite debut, is excellent as the seemingly respectable young man leading a double life), Algernon Moncrief (a wonderfully enchanting Elias Beck whose sandwich-gobbling is an art), Cecily Cardew (Bryn Martin plays Mr. Worthing's ward to perfection), Miss Prism (Darla Allen is endearing as Cecily's tutor), Rev. Chasuble (Tom Steenburg, in his first show since the pandemic, is also perfectly cast) and Merriman (David McCombe, in his second Granite performance).
What can we do but laugh at the deliciously preposterous story of the two gentlemen who create alter egos named Earnest to escape their tiresome lives, then try to win the hearts of two women who claim to only love men called Earnest.
The Victorian-era sets and the costumes add to the fun.
Wilde, who also called his comedy "A Trivial Comedy for Serious People," is reported to have also called it a "serious comedy for trivial people." As Conaway writes in his "Director's Letter," Wilde, who was born Oscar Fingal O'Flahertie Wills Wilde in Dublin in 1854, "took delight in making fun of English aristocracy."
Written in 1895, "The Importance of Being Earnest" was an immediate hit in Victorian London, though some critics have claimed that it was years ahead of its time.
"Although wildly successful (every pun intended)," Conaway writes, "it is important to recognize that his life was not without struggle: accused of homosexuality, which was against the law at the time, he sues for libel but was found guilty ... and was sentenced to two years of hard labor. I am proud that we can honor him tonight by presenting his greatest legacy and join Oscar Wilde as we laugh at the hilarious happenings of high society."
Something tells me Mr. Wilde would get a big hoot out of this show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.