WESTERLY — Ally Altman of Groton directs "The Boys Next Door" — the late Tom Griffin's critically acclaimed 1986 play about four neurodiverse men living in a group home — which opens at the Granite Theatre Friday.
The play, which remains one of the most popular plays of all time about people with neurodiversity, will star Bill Corriveau as Norman, who loves doughnuts; Geoff Blanchette as Lucien, who lugs around a weighty pile of books that he cannot read; Stephen Palermo as Arnold, a compulsive chatterer with a persecution complex; and Pat Lewers as Barry, who fantasizes that he's a golf pro.
Elias Sandlin will play Jack Palmer, the men's caretaker; Camille Terilli will play Norman's girlfriend, Sheila; Aiden Spellman will play Mr. Corbin; Tristan Cole will play Mr. Klemper; Willo Carter as Mrs. Warren; Ticci Mann, Mrs. Fermus and Ben Davis in the dual roles of Mr. Hedges and Senator Clark.
Madison Perez of North Providence, a recent Rhode Island College graduate, is the stage manager with help from Hannah Francis, the assistant stage manager.
"This is my first time as a stage manager," said Perez in an interview last week as she discussed the nuances of staging a play about people with various abilities and disabilities in 2023, even though some of the language in Griffin's 1986 play is outdated.
"I think it's important to tell this story," said Perez. "The show does a good job of raising awareness."
"There are also many comedic moments," she said, "and the scene with Barry and his father shows how relationships with parents affect our mental health."
Costumes for "The Boys Next Door" are by Jane Mandes with assistance from 19-year-old Brook Kelley of Stonington. Set design in by Kevin Mackay and Bob Mackay. Patrick Barry is the lighting designer and Nicole DiMattei, the Granite's artistic director, is the production manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.