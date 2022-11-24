WESTERLY — The Granite Theatre's annual presentation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" begins Friday with a 7:30 p.m. performance.
This year's production, which runs through Dec. 18, was adapted by Mark Reyes and is directed and choreographed by Erin Sousa-Stanley, the theater's artistic director.
The cast is led by Christie Max Williams, who'll play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, the selfish, mean-spirited miser known for muttering "Bah, humbug!" whenever Christmas or the Christmas season is mentioned.
The Christmas classic, set mostly on Christmas Eve, describes what happens when Scrooge is visited the ghost of his old business partner, Jacob Marley, and then by three other ghosts, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. The ghosts take Scrooge on a journey through time that changes his life.
Other cast members include Linda Loy, Richard Wolak, Nancy Rupert, Pamela Kerouack-Warner, Tom Steenburg, Elias Beck, Patrick Lewers, Dylan Conaway, Avaline Durbin, Robert Olson, Sophia Sherman, Sue Beebe, Andrew Schoepke, Emma Frisbie, Jackson Hine, Keith Brayne, Linda Allen, Emeline Mckeown, Amy O’Neal, Payton Smith, Mae McClenahan and Jack McClenahan.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
