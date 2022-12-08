WESTERLY — We might all know the story, and we certainly all know the famous last line uttered by the play's most endearing character.
But somehow Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" never gets old, and somehow we never tire of hearing Tiny Tim's sweet play-ending request, "God bless us, everyone."
Is it because we need to be reminded anew each Christmas season of the importance of helping the poor and those in need? Is it because we need to be reminded that only cranky folks are full of the "bah, humbugs" and that we really would rather be kind and generous than be like a Grinch or a crank or any other green meanie?
Whatever the reason, Dickens' message bears repeating, and watching the play each year can be a healing balm and a good reminder to be of good cheer during the busy season.
It's why I'm urging everyone I see to make some time to see this year's version of the holiday tale at the Granite Theatre, Westerly's "little theater with the big heart."
Artistic Director Erin Sousa-Stanley has once again managed to direct (and choreograph) a marvel of a show ... a real gem. From the moment we entered the theater and spotted the vintage lanterns lining the aisles and the magnificent backdrop curtain painted with the streets of London circa 1843, we had the feeling we were in for a special show.
And were we ever right. This version is full of wonderful acting, excellent singing, lively dancing and beautiful costumes.
The talented cast is led by Christie Max Williams as Ebenezer Scrooge of 'bah, humbug' fame. Williams, a local poet and actor who for many years was the artistic director of Arts Café Mystic, seems almost made for the role of Scrooge. Williams, who made his Granite debut in last season's performance of the play, is excellent. He even adds touches of humor and is so deft with Scrooge's transformation, he'll melt your heart.
Williams is joined by a cast full of fine fellow actors. Keith Brayne as Fezziwig is hilarious, and Sue Beebe, in her dual roles as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Mrs. Dilber, gives powerhouse, memorable performances, as does Amy O'Neal, who is making her Granite debut as Mrs. Cratchit, a Caroler, and a guest at the Fezziwig's. O'Neal's son, Jackson Hines, plays two roles (which he shares in alternate productions with Jonathan McClenahan), including O'Neal's on stage son, Peter Cratchit, and young Ebenezer.
All the children in the show are adorable, but young Sophia Sherman is so stunning and so lovely in her roles as the Ghost of Christmas Past, she'll take your breath away. She also has the voice of an angel.
Bravo to all the cast members — narrators Linda Loy, Richard Wolak, Nancy Rupert and Pamela Kerouack-Warner, Tom Steenburg, Elias Beck, Patrick Lewers, Dylan Conaway, Avaline Durbin, Robert Olson, Andrew Schoepke, Emma Frisbie, Linda Allen, Emeline Mckeown, Payton Smith and Mae McClenahan — who contributed to the success of the uplifting performance!
Christopher Donohue has done another outstanding job with the sets, and Linda Allen, who played several on stage roles, was in charge of costumes along with Sousa-Stanley.
