WESTERLY — Erin Sousa-Stanley, the Granite Theatre's newly-appointed artistic director, is creating some magic again.
This week, for the first time ever, the "little theatre with the big heart" will present its first-ever all-youth production of "Alice in Wonderland." The play will have a six-performance run; Friday, June 3, and June 10 and Saturday June 4 and 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 and 12 at 2 p.m.
Based on the beloved classic by Lewis Carroll, the production "is a whimsical musical journey into the curious universe of Wonderland," Sousa-Stanley said in a statement.
The "Alice in Wonderland" ensemble includes students from both Rhode Island and Connecticut and is led by Bobbie Doherty as Alice.
Sousa-Stanley serves as director and choreographer, Chris Stanley is the music director and the show’s assistant directors/choreographers are Grace Gilbert and Spencer Stanley.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.