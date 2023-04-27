WESTERLY — With six Tony Awards and more than 100 million audience members worldwide, there's no doubt that "The Lion King Jr." is a fan favorite, according to Nicole DiMattei, the Granite Theatre's new artistic director who makes her directorial debut this weekend with the play.
"I am so happy that we are able to bring this 'Jr.' version to our theater, our community," said DiMattei, calling the children in the show a group of "amazingly talented young performers."
"The students in this production have worked tirelessly for weeks to learn blocking, choreography, music and lines ... as well as different theater roles, phrases and etiquette," said DiMattei. "I have no doubt that you will see all the work they put in on this stage."
With inspiration from both the 1994 movie and the 1997 Broadway show, DiMattei said "this coming-of-age tale, with an undeniably similar theme to Shakespeare's 'Hamlet,' incorporates larger-than-life costumes, beautiful and lively songs, and four different African languages."
"The Lion King Jr." tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters, including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar. "The Lion King Jr." features classic songs from the 1994 film, such as "Hakuna Matata" and the Academy Award-winning "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.