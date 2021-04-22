WESTERLY — In the Granite Theatre's first stage performance since the pandemic took hold, Paula Glenn will direct Steph Rodger this weekend in "Belle of Amherst," William Luce's one-woman play about the life of poet Emily Dickinson.
In a YouTube interview about the production, Glenn, who noted that the show will mark the Granite's first stage performance since "A Christmas Carol" back in 2019, called Rodger "one of the hardest-working actors" in Rhode Island.
"Steph makes her invisible people so real," Glenn noted as she bantered with Rodger about the show which was recorded live on the Granite's stage without an audience.
Known as a recluse and gardener during her life, Dickinson's wealth of poetry was only discovered and published after her death. Luce's 1976 play uses Dickinson's work, diaries and letters to recollect her encounters with the significant players in her life — family, friends, and literary acquaintances — and balances the bitterness of her seclusion with the brief moments when she was able to experience some happiness.
Rodger confessed to Glenn that she wasn't all that familiar with Dickinson prior to being cast, but quickly grew enchanted by the reclusive poet and her work.
"The most surprising thing to me was that her work wasn't famous until she was gone," Rodger told Glenn. "And I didn't realize her appreciation for nature."
"I had no idea she was all about her garden and her land," she said, noting that Dickinson and her life have become so much more relatable during quarantine and this "year of horror."
Rodger, who has appeared on dozens of Rhode Island stages over the years, said the most challenging part of the show was not so much having to learn all the lines, but "being alone on stage alone for that long."
"One of my favorite things, as an actress, has always been working with my scene partner," Rodger told Glenn. "I love being onstage with a stage partner ... being alone on stage makes one completely vulnerable and alone."
Rodger, who said she never thought she'd be interested in doing a one-woman show, especially since the energy from the audience is such an important aspect of performing, said she would love to one day tackle the roles of Sally Bowles, Hedda Gabler and Lady MacBeth.
Glenn, noting that Rodger gives "a stunning performance," encourages theater lovers to learn more about " this reclusive poet" and watch how Rodger brings "the full depth of Dickinson's complex character and raw emotion to life" during the streaming event. Tickets are $15 per device and available at granitetheatre.com.
