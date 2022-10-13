WESTERLY — "The Diary of Anne Frank," a stage adaptation of the posthumously published 1947 book, "The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank, opens Friday at the Granite Theatre.
Sponsored in part by Congregation Sharah Zedek and the Harold and Rose Slosberg Fund, the play is "as vital today as when it was first written," according to a statement from the theater company.
The play, which opened at the Cort Theatre on Broadway on Oct. 5, 1955, received that year's Tony Award for "Best Play," the 1956 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Critics’ Circle Award, and "virtually every other coveted prize of the theatre," the statement adds.
"Very few plays have moved the Broadway critics to write such glowing notices," the statement also notes. "Anne Frank’s extraordinary diary has become an integral part of how we remember one of the darkest periods of human history."
"Filled with its young author’s luminous spirit — her 'boundless desire for all that is beautiful and good' — the diary also illuminates the coming of age of a complex, passionate young girl as she falls in love, grows into a woman, and struggles to survive with her family amid the chaos of war and religious persecution," the statement continues.
"The Diary of Anne Frank" is directed by the Granite’s artistic director, Erin Sousa-Stanley, and includes a cast featuring Emma Sheldon playing the title role; William Corriveau as her father, Otto Frank; and Christine Healy as Anne’s mother.
The rest of the cast includes Patrick Conaway, Bryn Martin, Suellen Meyer, Chris Maxwell, Alyssa Christian, Richard Wolak and Keith Brayne.
The understudies are Tom Steenburg, Natalie Frances and Alexa Checchi.
The play is suitable for audience members of middle school age or older.
A free reception will be held prior to the Saturday, Oct. 15, show which will start at 8 p.m. Following the Oct. 16 matinee performance, the Granite will host a talkback with the actors and director of the show and special guests, relatives of holocaust survivors and author Harriet Grayson. The talkback will be led by radio host Frank Prosnitz.
Two "Student Ticket Nights" will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, when tickets will $10 each.
To reserve a spot, call the box office at 401-596-2341.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
