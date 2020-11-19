WESTERLY — The Granite Theatre and the Stonington Historical Society will present a joint program Friday from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom.
"South of Cape Horn" is a one-night-only radio play by George Faulkner that was originally recorded by Mickey Rooney and aired in 1949.
Part of the "Cavalcade of America" series, “South of Cape Horn” is based on the life of Stonington native, Captain Nathaniel Brown Palmer. The story details his "fantastic voyage from Stonington to Antarctica in 1820, and what he found there," according to a statement from the theater.
"During the day, Cape Horn was considered a mariner's nightmare, taking down hundreds of ships with its rocky coastal shoals, wind patterns that pushed up massive waves and stray icebergs drifting from Antarctica," the statement reads. "Capt. Palmer was just 21 years old at the time of his discovery, making the voyage in Hero, his modest 47-foot sloop."
Friday’s show will be directed by Tylar Jahumpa and includes a cast of Warren Usey, Paula Glen, John McElroy, Tylar Lawton and Geoff Blanchette.
The Stonington Historical Society, headquartered in Capt. Palmer’s home, is celebrating the bicentennial of his discovery. Learn more at www.stoningtonhistory.org/visit.
Tickets for "South of Cape Horn" are donation-based and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/south-of-cape-horn-tickets-125959055927.
