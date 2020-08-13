WESTERLY — The Granite Theatre may have had to cancel its planned theater season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't stopped the intrepid troupe of actors from flexing their collective creative muscles and thinking outside the box, said Paula Brouillette, who serves as the treasurer for Renaissance City Theatre, Inc. the theater's nonprofit producing entity.
In July, after making the decision to postpone the 2020 season until 2021, the theater experimented with online entertainment and produced "Prometheus the Godfather," by combining live Zoom performances with prerecorded content for the theater's YouTube channel.
It was "well attended and equally well received," said Brouillette, and encouraged the theater to "continue it's foray into online content as a way to provide much needed performing arts for the local community and donations to the theatre to keep the doors open."
Beginning tomorrow, the Granite will offer what's being described as "a delightful retelling" of Mark Twain's "The Diary of Adam and Eve," that will be professionally filmed and edited and offered on the Granite Theatre's YouTube page beginning at 7 p.m.
The production will feature Granite regulars Michelle Mania and Jude Pescatello directed by Michael Thurber, the theater's artistic director. Matt Mania will serves as cinematographer.
The link to the performance will be posted on the Granite Theatre's website as well as on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
"While the performance is free to view, we hope that you will consider dropping by our web page to make a secure online donation so that the Granite can continue to bring local entertainment for many years to come," Brouillette said.
In a statement posted on the Granite's website in July, board president John Cillino wrote; "We will honor all 2020 season tickets that have been purchased for the coming 2021 season. In the event we are able to open our doors later in the year for certain performances, season ticket holders will be entitled to free admission to those offerings."
