WESTERLY — Get ready to laugh, sing, and tap your feet as the Granite Theatre presents "Nunsense," the heavenly comedy musical "sure to lift your spirits!" according to theater staffers.
"Nunsense" follows the foibles of the five remaining Little Sisters of Hoboken, who are desperate to find a way to raise money to pay for the burials of 50 fellow nuns who died after being accidentally poisoned by their cook, the late Sister Julia, Child of God, who prepared and served up a bad batch of vichyssoise.
The surviving nuns decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a fundraising variety show in the Mount Saint Helen's School auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”
The surviving nuns include Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the "Mistress of Novices" and competitive second-in-command; Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Sister Mary Leo, a novice determined to be a ballerina, and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
"Nunsense," which started out as a cabaret act in New York City, has grown into an international sensation, with more than six sequels and close to 5,000 performances Off-Broadway (it has won four Outer Critics Circle Awards). Such well-known actresses as Rue McClanahan, Sally Struthers, JoAnne Worley, Phyllis Diller, Cindy Williams and Georgia Engle have played the nuns in past productions.
Granite Theatre's production of "Nunsense" features Nan Young, Marlo Dennis, Sarah Paprocki, Jessica Gates, and Sandy Simas Gaccione, under the direction of Marla Ladd.
Filled with humor, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable musical numbers, "Nunsense" has been described as a joyful celebration of faith, sisterhood, and the absurdity of life's unexpected twists and turns that will leave audiences "in stitches" as the quirky and lovable nuns share their talents and secrets, while ensuring a night of laughter and pure entertainment.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
