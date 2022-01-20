WESTERLY — Erin Sousa-Stanley, an accomplished artist who has directed the award-winning Stonington High School theater program for the past 20 years, has been named artistic director of Westerly's Granite Theatre.
"I am truly humbled and honored at the prospect of leading the Granite into its next chapter," Sousa-Stanley said via email Tuesday morning. "I want the Granite to be known for the quality of our work and for the compassion with which we treat our artists, volunteers, patrons and community members."
Sousa-Stanley, who said she's looking forward to continuing her work at Stonington High School and to "perhaps providing even more learning opportunities for my fabulous students," said plans for the Granite's upcoming season will be announced "sometime next week."
The new season will include a "Youth Family Musical" in the spring and a "Box Office Hit Musical" in the summer, she added.
Sousa-Stanley said she hopes to "strengthen our place in the community," build on the theater's success, and to "make it a celebrated and vital part of our community."
"We are fortunate to have a fabulous staff," she added, pointing to the theater's new general manager, Carter Smith, and "a passionate board" whose members are "enthusiastic about the positive changes that are coming to the theater."
A graduate of the National Theater Institute, Sousa-Stanley studied in Stratford, England, attended the Boston Conservatory of Music and has performed in, directed, choreographed or produced more than 100 productions in the region.
A recipient of the prestigious Sondheim Award for directing, she was nominated for a Tony Award in Arts Education and worked as an artistic consultant on Wally Lamb's movie "Wishin' and Hopin'."
She has received many awards for her role in arts education and service to the community, is a recipient of a Connecticut Critics Circle Award, has performed all over the United States — from regional and professional theaters to off-Broadway productions — and had a role in the NBC show “You’re the One That We Want.”
"The Granite Theatre is thrilled to announce the hiring of our new artistic director," said a statement released by the theater earlier this week. "Erin brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and is passionate about becoming a leader in the community of Westerly."
"We are very proud to be bringing positive growth to the theater and have every confidence that Erin will lead the Granite with an emphasis on production quality, community growth and professionalism," the statement said. "Erin cannot wait to launch a ground-breaking season and cultivate new relationships with local artists, businesses, and community members. She pledges to create an inclusive supportive home for all artists seeking to create live theatre. The Granite believes that this is a pinnacle turning point for the theatre and that Erin’s progressive vision will lead the theater into a new era.
Sousa-Stanley is the founder of East Lyme Regional Theater and is married to Stonington High School’s music director and conductor, Chris Stanley. The couple has three children, Lucas, Spencer and Scarlett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.