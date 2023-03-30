WESTERLY — Marla Ladd will direct the popular Marc Camoletti farce "Boeing Boeing" as the season's opening show at the Granite Theatre.
The play, an adaptation of the 1960s French comedy, adapted for the English-speaking stage, features self-styled lothario Bernard, who has several beautiful fiancées — one Italian, one German, and one American, all airline hostesses who frequently travel. When unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Bernard's apartment at the same time, the hilarity begins.
The play set attendance records for a nonmusical, capturing the 2008 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Male Actor and starred Bradley Whitford, Christine Baranski and Gina Gershon.
Granite's version will feature Oscar Estrada as Bernard, Emeline McKeown as Gretchen, Iris Ribeiro as Gabriella, Ally Altman as Berthe, Laura Thompson as Gloria and David Ko as Robert.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
