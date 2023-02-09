WESTERLY — The Granite Theatre not only has a new artistic director but a new schedule of plays to announce, plays full of drama, action and fun.
Nicole DiMattei, an actor, director and author who studied at New York's American Musical and Dramatic Academy, started her new position late last month, and she said she's excited about the theater's upcoming performance schedule, which was set in place prior to her arrival.
"Someone worked hard on it," she said. "The season is great."
The season kicks off on March 24 with the classic farce, "Boeing Boeing," by French playwright Marc Camoletti and translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans, with auditions for the play scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2-5 p.m. at the theater. Set in the 1960s, "Boeing Boeing" tells the story of an American bachelor enjoying life in his Parisian flat while juggling his three fiancées — attractive stewardesses all engaged to him and unaware of the others.
"Boeing Boeing" will run from March 24 through April 8.
Next up is Disney's "Lion King Jr.," the family-friendly play that tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. The show will run from April 28 through May 7 and be followed by "Girl on the Train."
Based on the popular thriller by Paula Hawkins, "Girl on the Train" tells the story of Rachel Watson, who longs for a different life. When she learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated. The show will run from May 26 though June 10, and be followed by the oddball romantic comedy, "Guys and Dolls," which will run from July 8-23.
Up next will be "Boys Next Door," a touching and humorous look into the lives and relationships of four male roommates with special needs, living under the watchful eye of a compassionate, but “burned out,” caretaker, which will run from Aug. 11–26.
"Nunsense," a comedy that begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, is next and will run from Oct. 14-29.
Bernard Pomerance's "Elephant Man," which tells the tale of John Merrick, a tortured sideshow freak who found friendship and acceptance in Victorian high society, is the next play on the schedule, and will be onstage from Oct. 20 to Nov. 4.
The season will end with "Miracle on 34th Street," a holiday play that tells the story of a "kind, elderly gentleman" with the name of Kris Kringle who gets a job working as Santa at Macy’s. His honest and generous spirit unleashes a wave of good will throughout New York City and a hint of magic in the heart of a very practical little girl.
"Miracle on 34th Street" will be on stage from Dec. 1-17.
For tickets or more information, call 401-596-2341 or visit granitetheatre.org/.
