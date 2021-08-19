WESTERLY — Granite Theater Director Jude Pescatello likes to use the word "dramedy" when talking about "Tea For Three," the play about Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford.
"It's one of those scripts," he said, "I read it and I said, 'Wow, I have to direct this show.'"
And so, he began casting about for actors to audition for the show, which opens Friday night at the Granite Theatre and will have a four-weekend run ... with a few Thursdays added in.
"It's a refreshing look at how these three women supported their husbands, who were presidents," said Pescatello Monday afternoon as he discussed the play, the actors, and the changes at the Granite Theatre.
Three actors familiar to Granite audiences are starring in "Tea for Three," Pescatello said. Michelle Mania will play the role of Betty Ford, Claire Leatham will play Pat Nixon and Darla Allen will be Lady Bird.
"They are three of the best possible ladies for this show," he said, explaining the the play requires a "minimal, simple set."
Written by Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka and playwright Eric H. Weinberger, the play takes a look at what is it like for a woman when her husband becomes the president of the United States and she is thrust into the spotlight.
The script has been called "witty, sly and deeply moving," and "full of humor and heartbreak" as it explores the hopes, fears and loves of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford.
In three scenes, all taking place in the family quarters of the White House, each of the women confides alone to the audience.
"They tell stories to the audience just as if the audience was in the White House," Pescatello said.
As they speak, just before the end of their time living in the White House, they spill secrets about their early years, their husbands’ rise to power, their romances with their husbands and their feelings about imminent retirement.
Each of the three portraits becomes intimate, by degrees, as the women wrestle with what Pat Nixon called “the hardest unpaid job in the world.”
Pescatello, who lives in Groton, is a retired Pfizer employee who teaches at the Westerly Education Center and the Community College of Rhode Island. He served as the theater's interim artistic director last year and has a long association with the Granite where he has been on stage as an actor, directed many a show and has served on the board of directors.
"Right now John Cilino and I are doing whatever is needed," said Pescatello, who is affable and upbeat and excited about the play and the Granite's future.
"It's ambitious for our first official reopening," he said. "But it's good fun."
