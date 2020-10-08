WESTERLY — The Granite Theatre will present a virtual performance of Susan Glaspell's "Trifles" Friday at 7 p.m. Judy George will direct the one-act play, which not only examines patriarchal themes of female subordination, emotional abuse and the impact of forced isolation, but "speaks most directly to the pandemic in which we find ourselves today."
We are rightly advised to stay home during the pandemic, said George, to isolate, and to avoid public spaces when possible, but how are people in abusive relationships faring when they are stuck in a home that is not a haven?
"What is the emotionally and/or physically abused individual supposed to do while isolated with their abuser?" she said. "What is happening to them? ... What are they to do when there is no work or school to offer temporary relief; when there is no place in which to take a deep breath, no place to relax ... no peace, no place to be themselves?"
While the theme of domestic violence is at the center of the play, George said — and it seems pretty clear to everyone that Mrs. Wright killed her husband John, in an act of domestic physical violence — it's key to remember that physical violence is not the only kind of domestic violence.
"Emotional violence is perhaps more prevalent," she said, more easily hidden, but every bit — if not more — damaging.
George, who hand-picked the actors, said she uses a stylized stage performance to reconstitute the period piece.
"From the moment I first read 'Trifles' I felt it was timeless," said George. "I couldn’t put my finger on why that was so, but as I read and reread, as I contemplated casting, how to convey time and place, relevancy of material, technological considerations ... I knew a standard staged reading would not do justice to the manifold messages of 'Trifles.' Hence, I dreamed up the concept of a stylized staged reading in an attempt to give authentic voice to the stories that Trifles tells."
Actors include Darla Allen, Marc Bernier, Diana Blanda, Warren Usey, Marc Vakassian, and Austin Venditelli.
"Trifles" is filled with ironies that the author "uses to prick the audience’s moral conscience with needle-point precision again and again," said George.
A poster for the play depicts a small black bird inside a birdcage.
"The irony of the caged songbird and its parallel to the entrapment of women in gendered roles of domesticity," the theater statement says, "is made more intolerable by male inflicted mental and emotional abuse — which left women feeling caged and their homes more like prisons rather than havens of safety, comfort and love.
"However, the greatest irony of this production and one the director could not foresee when 'Trifles' was selected for the theater's October performance, was that the show would be overshadowed by the death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal feminist icon, Ruth Bader Ginsberg," George said. "That event and its reverberating Supreme Court impact makes this production of Trifles timelier and more thought provoking than ever."
Tickets are by donation, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County. To make a donation and receive your ticket, visit granitetheatre.com.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
