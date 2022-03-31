If the laughter and joyful mood that filled the Granite Theatre Friday night is an indicator of what lies ahead under the leadership of newly appointed Artistic Director Erin Sousa-Stanley, then hang on to your hats and get ready for a season full of top-notch entertainment at "the little theater with a big heart."
Choosing "I Hate Hamlet" — Paul Rudnick’s hilarious, light-hearted, laugh-a-minute comedy — was a terrific choice to kick off the theater's new era. With a fine cast, a marvelously gothic set, and costumes designed to match the fun, the play provides an opportunity for Sousa-Stanley to put her impressive directing skills to work and to give the audience the chance to laugh — out loud and often — in the company of others. And haven't we missed that!
Rudnick's play, which was written in 1991, centers around a young actor, Andrew Rally (played expertly by Nicholas Perry), who has just arrived in New York — fresh from L.A., after the cancellation of his once-popular TV series, "L.A. Medical" — to star in "Hamlet" for one of Joe Papp's famous Central Park summer productions of "Shakespeare in the Park."
What should be the role of a lifetime — following in the footsteps of legends likes of John Gielgud, Laurence Olivier, Richard Burton and the great John Barrymore (remember that name) — has our Andy anxious and in a constant state of despair.
Although the Shakespearean role and its accompanying prestige has Andrew's girlfriend Deirdre (Amanda Boaz, in her Granite debut, is a hoot) swooning everywhere but into his bedroom (which seems to be of more interest to him than playing Hamlet), Andrew remains insecure and worried he'll flop in the high-profile role. To add to his anxiety, his best friend Gary Peter Lefkowitz (Vincent McGovern, also making his Granite debut, is over-the-top funny as the West Coast huckster) wants him to head back to L.A. for a lucrative new TV gig.
Such a dilemma! Andy may love New York, his apartment and his girlfriend, but — he is forced to admit — he hates Hamlet, "the part, the play, everything about it."
When his real estate agent, the glitzy Felicia Dantine (Granite newcomer Christine Healy is hilarious), tells Andy that John Barrymore once lived in the apartment and suggests conducting a séance to see if they can summon up the great actor for advice, things become almost slapstick, with laughs arriving regularly every few minutes.
But the laughs were prolonged and thunderous when Barrymore (Dan Healy is magnificent) makes his appearance — in a puff of smoke and in full Hamlet regalia — including black tights. Healy's stage entrance was a grand and foolishly fun show-stopper.
When the laughs subside, Barrymore explains that all actors who take on the role of Hamlet are visited and mentored by their predecessors, and he cannot leave Andrew until he takes the stage as Hamlet. The two then proceed to banter, drink, duel, drink, duel (a big bravo to fight choreographer Dave Chandler) and hop about the stage. They also manage to recite some well-known passages from "Hamlet" — beautifully, and remarkably well.
Darla Allen as Lillian Troy — one of Barrymore's old flames — is perfectly lovely and completes the strong and talented cast.
Kudos to stage manager Steve Spartano, costume designer Linda Allen and the rest of the crew — Bobbie Celine Doherty, assistant stage manager, Patrick Barry, lighting designer and Emory Anderson and Evan Anderson, lighting and sound board operators — who all contribute to a successful, memorable evening of good, fun theater.
And what fun it was to be back inside the intimate Granite Theatre, which has been spruced up and polished and looks and feels smart and fresh and new.
Sousa-Stanley, in a pre-production statement, said she was sure "I Hate Hamlet" would please Granite audiences and "leave them wanting more." Sousa-Stanley knows how to read her audience.
