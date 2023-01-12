PROVIDENCE — "Jagged Little Pill," a musical inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award-winner Alanis Morissette, opens next Tuesday at the Providence Performing Arts Center for a six-day run.
The groundbreaking play, which addresses many topics of contemporary life — including sexual assault, opiate addiction, transracial adoption, gender and LGBTQIA+ identity, marriage struggles and mental health — comes with ample warnings.
Because "Jagged Little Pill" contains strong language, adult themes, drug use, and moments of sexual violence that some may find triggering, the play is recommended for ages 14 and up.
The play includes a character who is struggling with an opioid addiction. Mary Jane (Heidi Blickenstaff) is a seemingly perfect Connecticut mother and wife who’s consumed by her addiction to prescription pills. In one scene, she overdoses on opioids in her home and is found unconscious.
Part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series, the show features Heidi Blickenstaff, who will reprise her role from the Broadway production as Mary Jane Healy. Blickenstaff will be joined by Lauren Chanel as Frankie Healy, Chris Hoch as Steve Healy and Dillon Klena as Nick Healy. The cast also includes Jade McLeod as Jo and Allison Sheppard as Bella.
Directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, "Jagged Little Pill," has been described as “electrifying, visceral and stunning” by the Hollywood Reporter. A musical with an original story by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody, the play is about a perfectly imperfect American family that “vaults the audience to its collective feet” says The Guardian.
Nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere, The New York Times declared the show “redemptive, rousing and real … 'Jagged Little Pill' stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.”
Ignited by Morissette’s groundbreaking lyrics and music — from beloved hits such as “You Oughta Know,” “Head Over Feet,” “Hand In My Pocket,” and “Ironic,” to brand new songs written for the show — "Jagged Little Pill" features explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and the raw power of an onstage band under the musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements of Grammy-, Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt.
"Jagged Little Pill" officially opened on Broadway in 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre after completing a record-breaking, sold-out run at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge. The pre-Broadway world premiere production ran for 79 sold-out performances, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in A.R.T.’s history.
Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette’s album "Jagged Little Pill" skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history, a title she still holds, with the record’s sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 25 years after its release, "Jagged Little Pill" continues to be one of the Top 20 best-selling albums of all time. With 10 eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette’s music has garnered seven Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.
Central to the plot of "Jagged Little Pill" is an instance of sexual assault between two teenagers. While this production does not contain any nudity, the audience should be aware that a simulated assault is briefly shown, and that the scene could be triggering for some audience members.
The arts center includes an advisory: "If you or someone you love believes they have been the victim of sexual abuse, please visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) website for information and resources at https://www.rainn.org."
And, "If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the free, confidential, SAMHSA National Helpline 24/7 at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
For additional information and resources, please visit www.jaggedlittlepill.com/resources to learn more about the show’s partner organizations all of which have countless resources that speak to the many topics covered in the show.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
