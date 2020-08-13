EAST HADDAM — Goodspeed Musicals may have had to cancel its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the famed summer theater company will be offering something a little bit different instead.
"Goodspeed by the River" — featuring songs, stories and plenty of live music — is a series of outdoor concerts which will be held on the lawn overlooking the Connecticut River from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6.
The concerts will feature a group called The Playbillies, musicians, each with a history in music and in theater, who love both bluegrass and Broadway and decided to “bluegrassify” tunes from renowned musicals. Members inlclude Andrew Crowe, Matt Cusack, Mike Rosengarten and Sam Sherwood.
"We are proud to be performing at Goodspeed,” the group said in a joint statement, "especially because our very first Bluegrass cover featured a tune that was born onstage in East Haddam."
"It’s a tune that bears a lot of weight during these times of quarantine and social distancing and it’s an adage we firmly believe in," they added. "'The sun will come out Tomorrow!'"
"Since we are not able to produce great musicals in our theaters this year, we are pleased to offer something special during this time. We are thrilled to welcome our members and audience back to the Goodspeed campus for a joy-filled night of entertainment and fun," said Goodspeed’s Executive Director Michael Gennaro.
Concerts will be held at 6 p.m., weather permitting, from Thursdays through Sundays at 6 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to pack a picnic or purchase the outdoor dinner and concert package, which includes a two-course meal and reserved table seating on the Gelston House lawn for $49 per person.
Concerts on the Goodspeed lawn will have designated seating areas. Each seating area has space for up to six people (from the same party) and will be a minimum of 15 feet from other designated seating areas as required by Connecticut Reopen guidelines.
Goodspeed follows state and CDC guidelines for safety. Face masks are required at all times, except when seated in your "Designated Seating Area."
Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances and at portable restrooms. All guests are asked to maintain a 6 foot distance from other guests and Goodspeed staff at all times while attending the event. A complete list of audience guidelines, seating plan and event information can be found at goodspeed.org.
All tickets are $25. Tickets are on sale now and only available by calling the box office at 860-873-8668, Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
