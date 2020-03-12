Zoe Ribeiro, Stonington basketball, Senior: Ribeiro scored a career-high 32 points as Stonington defeated Morgan in the Class M girls basketball state tournament. Riberio was 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. She also hit three big shots in the fourth quarter to help Stonington build its lead.

Chas Morgan, Westerly basketball, Senior: Morgan scored a team-high 18 points for Westerly in a loss to Shea in the Division II boys tournament.

Leah Pion, Wheeler basketball, Sophomore: Pion scored 16 points as Wheeler defeated Bolton in the Class S girls tournament. Pion scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to help the Lions to the victory.

