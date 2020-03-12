EAST HADDAM — A new musical process at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre, redesigned and relaunched as "The Worklight Series," will launch with "Johnny & the Devil’s Box" (May 27 to June 7), directed by Igor Goldin with book, music and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman.
The second show will be "Bhangin’ It" (Aug. 5-16), and closing out the inaugural season will be "Ghost Brothers of Darkland County," based on a book by Stephen King with music and lyrics by John Mellencamp (Oct. 21 to Nov. 8).
Hale said the series, where musicals will be developed and presented as staged readings, will be an important part of Goodspeed’s new works initiative that includes the Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed, Festival of New Musicals, artist residencies, industry readings and full-scale productions at The Goodspeed.
Audiences will still experience great stories and music, but since the shows will be more actively in progress, the performances will look different than they have in the past at The Terris — focusing not on costumes, scenery or props, but the musical on the page and actors with book in hand.
"Developing new works is at the heart of the Goodspeed Musicals mission and the cornerstone of this effort is The Terris Theatre," Hale said.
Established over 35 years ago, this intimate theatre is dedicated exclusively to the creation of new musicals. Here Goodspeed provides resources, guidance, time and support to artists — established and emerging — as they develop original musicals.
"Bhangin’ It," said Hale, "is a bold and upbeat musical" by Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza and Sam Willmott set in the high-stakes world of intercollegiate competitive Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi folk dance "morphed into a good ol' American dance-off."
When Mary, a biracial student, is booted off her team for not being “Indian enough,” she and her roommate assemble their own new team.
"But can Mary whip this ragtag group into shape for Nationals? Brash and joyous, 'Bhangin’ It' celebrates the traditions we inherit from yesterday and those we create for tomorrow," Hale said.
"Johnny & the Devil’s Box" sees Johnny Baker, "the best fiddler that's ever been," who aims to prove it. But his boasting attracts the attention of another fiddler — the Devil himself — who shows up with a plan for Johnny’s destruction. With fame, fortune and love tempting him at every turn, Johnny must find his true path and the strength to win a battle of the bows with the highest possible stakes.
"It’s a jubilant new musical with one foot in the Georgia mountains, one foot in the Grand Ole Opry, and music that will stir your soul," Hale said.
"Ghost Brothers of Darkland County" is a Gothic southern musical about a decades-old tragedy that haunts a family. The roots-rock score by Grammy winner Mellencamp is an eerie tale of fraternal love, lust, jealousy and revenge. Set in an isolated cabin, the story explores two dark love triangles as it weaves back and forth through time.
The Terris Theatre is located at 33 North Main St. Chester, Conn. Three-show packages for $99 and single tickets at $39 will be available starting April 1 through the Goodspeed Box Office. For more information call the Goodspeed box office at 860-873-8668 or visit www.goodspeed.org.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Log In
