EAST HADDAM— Ben Clark and Dee Roscioli will rock the tent tonight with an acoustic set full of hits from the Eagles, Elton John, Linda Ronstadt and some of their own songs in an eclectic jam to celebrate the first live event of the summer at "Goodspeed by the River," the summertime concert series produced by Goodspeed Musicals.
The series, which begins tonight and runs through Labor Day, offers a safe, family-friendly, song-filled Goodspeed experience under a tent alongside the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.
The series will include rousing classic rock concerts, sing-a-longs with Broadway performers and concert presentations of new musicals.
Visitors are invited to bring a picnic and enjoy the Goodspeed lawn under a big tent along the Connecticut River before or after the show. Tonight's program, called "Turn Back Time: Ben & Dee Rock the 70s, 80s and Beyond," will feature a rousing classic rock-infused concert starring Clark and Roscioli followed by two acts in repertory. Alternating nights will include "Bennett & Babs: The Songs of Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand," featuring Broadway actors Jackie Burns and Joe Cassidy, and "Ambassador of Love: a Celebration of Pearl Bailey," featuring Broadway and Goodspeed alumna Rashidra Scott.
Ambassador of Love will play an extended run and continue in repertory with "Together Again: Max & Celeste Sing Their Broadway Favorites," an upbeat evening of Broadway tunes performed by stars of Goodspeed’s hit new musical "Passing Through," with Max Chernin and Celeste Rose. Next will be the rollicking "Johnny and The Devil’s Box," a concert version of the new musical showcasing a selection of tunes led by the show’s writer/performer Douglas Waterbury-Tieman joined by singer Annabelle Fox and a sizzling bluegrass band.
Goodspeed by the River performances will be held Tuesday through Sundays at 7 p.m. with Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
"Imagine a warm summer evening outdoors at Goodspeed listening to show tunes and stories — old and new — and the joy of experiencing live performances and music once again” said Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton.
“We believe that performing outdoors will be the perfect bridge to getting all of us back into the theatre," she added. "For that we will need to wait a little longer and use this time to have a glorious summer outdoors ... and we hope you’ll join us."
Tickets are $45 per concert and only available by calling the box office at 860- 873-8668, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Goodspeed follows state and CDC guidelines for safety. The concerts take place in a tent in the Goodspeed parking lot. For safety reasons, capacity is limited and will allow space between parties.
Distancing will be maintained within the tent by leaving empty seats between each party. From June 10 to July 4, there will be two empty seats between parties. From July 7 to Sept. 5, there will be one empty seat between parties. Empty seats will be clearly labeled.
No physical tickets will be used. Instead guests will be emailed a confirmation and will check in upon arrival at the tent. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances and at portable restrooms. The Goodspeed lawn will be accessible for picnics before or after the show.
A complete list of audience guidelines, seating plan, timed entry and event information can be found at goodspeed.org.
Tickets per event will be $45. Special Offer: Buy tickets for three or more events and save $5 per ticket. Tickets are only be available through the box office at 860-873-8668, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— By Nancy Burns-Fusaro
