GABBY DIMOCK, Stonington, Girls Basketball, Sophomore; Dimock, scored 31 points and had 22 rebounds in a pair of Stonington wins. Dimock has scored in double figures in six straight games and is averaging 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds this season.

JEREMIAH GRAHAM, Chariho, Boys Basketball, Junior; Graham scored 35 points and had 13 rebounds in two Chargers games. Graham is averaging 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

KYLE KESSLER, Wheeler, boys basketball, Sophomore; Kessler scored 34 points and had 11 rebounds as the Lions split two games. Kessler is averaging 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.

JAKE SERRA, Westerly, Boys Track, Senior; Serra finished second for the Bulldogs in a pair of races at the Southern Division championships. One of the races, the 1,500, was decided by a difference of just 0.13 seconds.

