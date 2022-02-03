PROVIDENCE — Families are invited to revisit a delightful fairy tale classic this month and marvel as a trio of adorable dancing bears cavort with mischief-making little girls when Festival Ballet Providence presents "Goldilocks and the Three Bears."
An audience favorite, the ballet is choreographed by international prima ballerina Nadia Yanowsky and is back by popular demand after sold-out performances at the Hope Outdoor Theatre last summer.
The enchanting ballet is part of the company's "Chatter Box Theatre" and will take place in the company’s black box theatre, 825 Hope St. on Providence’s East Side. Performances take place on consecutive weekends, Feb. 5-20.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
