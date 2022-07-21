WESTERLY — Glenn Thomas Kendzia, the singer-songwriter who grew up in Westerly and just released “Pencil Lines” — his latest single — last month, will open for the Ballroom Thieves Thursday night at the Knick.
Kendzia, the former front man for the indie-rock group Wild Sun, is based in Nashville these days and uses plain "Glenn Thomas" when he performs. Last year, his single “Whale Song” landed on several Spotify editorial playlists.
Opening for the Ballroom Thieves — the Boston-grown folk-rock duo of Martin Earley and Callie Peters — makes for a good pairing. The Ballroom Thieves have won several Boston Music Awards and played the 2019 Graham Nash Tribute at Newport Folk and will be stopping by the Knick on their way to the folk festival. And since the festival is sold out, fans who forgot to buy a ticket can at least head to the Knick to see one of the acts.
On their website and press material, Earley and Peters say they've been learning to "roll with the punches" these days, especially following a major car accident, the global pandemic and the departure of a band member.
"We were able to step away from a lot of the big three-part harmonies and for the first time we recorded most of the album live," they write on the site. "We try to let change inspire us, even when it comes with difficulty."
That's an artistic statement that doubles as a life mission, they said.
Each emphasizes that they’ve learned to "navigate complicated situations, including their struggles with depression, which often colors their songs.
"If they can impart anything to listeners, it’s that talking about mental health is not a weakness — and that sharing any of life's trials can be a source of strength," according to their website.
"There’s so much material out there on fighting mental illnesses and keeping our heads up but I think it’s also just important to know that it’s okay to be affected. The human experience can be ugly and difficult and it’s okay to feel things deeply,” said Peters. “Not every day has to be seized.”
“I’m so glad it’s more common for people to talk openly about depression these days, because it can be tough when you think you’re the only one feeling it,” adds Earley. “We figured if it helps us when others are candid about their experiences with mental illness, maybe it’ll help someone else if we do the same.”
Their new album, "Clouds" — "a lush meditation on longing to return to touring ('to see different sunsets, roads'), but also a reflection of its difficulties ('insomnia brought on by sleeping in different hotel rooms every night') was just released last week via Nettwerk Records.
The band is currently on tour and will be performing at Newport Folk Festival next weekend. Tour information and up to date news can be found at ballroomthieves.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.