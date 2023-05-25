WESTERLY — A dramatic performance of “The Girl on the Train” — the thriller based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins — opens at the Granite Theatre on Friday for a two-week run.
The play is directed by Brad Delzer in his Granite Theatre debut. The play follows Rachel Watson, a recently divorced woman whose life has fallen apart.
On her journey to and from work, Watson becomes increasingly fixated on a couple who seems to be perfect, happy and in love. When she learns the woman she has been following has disappeared, Rachel involves herself in an investigation. As she tries to uncover the truth of what happened, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect.
"Our production will be notable … for the choice of an all-female-presenting cast, inspired in part by who was in the room at auditions and also by the men of the play who have no idea how to actually be men," said Delzer. "All of these choices help us focus on exploring the themes of the play; of motherhood, the malleability of memory and moving on.”
Sydney Hermanson plays Rachel Watson in the cast that includes Hannah Avery, Katie Brough, Chelsea Mitchel, Wylette Selvidio, Joyce Leven and Caitlin Robert. Steve Spartano, a Granite veteran, is the stage manager.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.