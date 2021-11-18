NEW LONDON – Ghanaian singer/songwriter Okaijda Alfroso will perform Friday as part of the onStage at Connecticut College Guest Artist Series.
Born into a family of musicians and storytellers in the village of Kokrobite on the west coast of Ghana, Afroso is a singer, guitarist, percussionist and dancer deeply connected to the musical traditions of the African Diaspora, according to a press release from the college. Through his distinctive style, which combines various percussion instruments, vocals, guitar and dance, Afroso explores the perseverance of ancestral traditions and creates a new, contemporary African oral tradition.
His four albums — most recently "The Palm Wine Sea" — chart a journey from his past as a vocalist, percussionist and dancer with the Ghana Dance Ensemble and Obo Addy through to the present, "as a confident and mature songwriter and collaborator," the release said. His songs call back to the sounds of his youth, illuminating them with the experiences and wonder of a curious traveler, never resting and always seeking.
The performance is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation of the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
