WESTERLY - Mark St. Germain's comedy, 'George Washington's Teeth,' opens Friday for a 10-performance run at the Granite Theatre.
The play, about members of the New Bunion Historical Society and their struggle to keep their historical museum open, is directed by newly-appointed artistic director Erin Sousa- Stanley.
The cast includes Geralyn Frishman, Claire Leatham, Cindy Shea, Maggie Welch, Sydney Champagne and Tiffany Fenton, as the historical society members working hard to find creative ways to increase membership and entice visitors to their quiet New England Town.
When a set of George Washington's dentures turns up in the hands of an unexpected rival, the ladies of the society brace themselves for all-out war.
The play has been called 'heartfelt and historic,' and a 'farce that proves that our differences don't divide us, they make us strong.
'In an interview with Florida Weekly, St. Germain said 'George Washington's Teeth" was inspired by a friend of his - actress Debra Jo Rupp, who portrayed Dr. Ruth in his one-person play 'Dr. Ruth, All the Way.
'St. Germain said that when Rupp bemoaned the fact that there weren't enough roles for older women in the theater, then told him that 'once you're no longer the ingenue, you become a character actor,' he decided to write something with parts for women only.
Since he had never written a farce, he told the Weekly, he thought he'd give that a try as well.
'George Washington's Teeth,' in which only one role is age-specific, is the result.
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Log In
